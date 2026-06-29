Hapag-Lloyd terminal arm lines up 20% Eurogate Hamburg stake

Hanseatic Global Terminals is moving to take a 20% stake in Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg, sharpening Hapag-Lloyd Group’s push into port infrastructure in its home market, according to Hapag-Lloyd.

The Hapag-Lloyd terminal unit has signed a term sheet setting out the key conditions for the planned acquisition. The deal remains subject to the negotiation and finalisation of binding agreements, as well as approval by the relevant authorities and regulators.

HGT also plans to double its stake in the TC3 container terminal at the Moroccan port of Tangier from 10% to 20%.

Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg is one of the Port of Hamburg’s major container handling facilities, with annual capacity of 2.5m TEU. Planned investments in the Western Extension and terminal automation are expected to lift capacity and improve cargo-handling efficiency at the port.

The planned CTH investment would add to HGT’s existing stake in Container Terminal Altenwerder in the Port of Hamburg and further underline Hapag-Lloyd Group’s commitment to Hamburg and its role in global liner shipping operations.

Hanseatic Global Terminals was established in 2023 as an independent entity within Hapag-Lloyd Group, focused on terminals and infrastructure. The Rotterdam-based company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hapag-Lloyd and manages stakes in 26 marine terminals and complementary logistics services in 13 countries across three regions, with plans to expand its portfolio to more than 30 terminal stakes by 2030.

Hapag-Lloyd Group is the parent group of Hanseatic Global Terminals. Its terminal business includes interests in Hamburg and other strategic hubs, including Germany, the Mediterranean, Latin America, Florida in the US and India through J M Baxi’s container terminals, depots and rail business.

Eurogate Group is the operator of Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg and is involved in the planned development of CTH through modernisation, digitalisation, automation and electrification of cargo-handling processes.

J M Baxi is an Indian integrated terminal and logistics provider whose container terminals, depots and rail business form part of HGT’s presence in India.