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2026 June 29   15:21

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Saudi ports authority brings Folk Maritime’s Red Sea Express to Yanbu

Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, has brought Folk Maritime’s Red Sea Express container service into King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu, giving Saudi Arabia a new Red Sea container link with Egypt and Jordan, according to the release.  

The Saudi-flagged Fulk Al Jubail became the first vessel assigned by Folk Maritime to the service at Yanbu, carrying the first container shipment to the port in cooperation with SABIC and Red Sea Gateway Terminal.  

The service has capacity of 1,100 TEU and links Jeddah Islamic Port and King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu with Aqaba in Jordan and Ain Sokhna in Egypt.  

Mawani expects the route to create direct shipping channels for Saudi exports, raise container handling volumes at Saudi ports and support direct imports from global ports.  

The move follows Folk Maritime’s earlier launch of Red Sea Express as a route connecting Jeddah, Yanbu, Ain Sokhna and Aqaba, adding another Saudi port call to the regional container network.  

Mawani is the Saudi government authority responsible for managing and developing the kingdom’s ports. Folk Maritime is a Saudi regional liner and feeder operator established in 2023.

SABIC is a Riyadh-based petrochemicals company.

Red Sea Gateway Terminal is a Saudi terminal operator active in container and multipurpose port operations.

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Mawani

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