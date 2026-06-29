VARD delivers first vessel for Japan’s offshore wind market to Toyo Construction

VARD has delivered a hybrid construction and cable-laying vessel to Toyo Construction Co Ltd, giving the Norwegian shipbuilder its first completed vessel for Japan’s windfarm market, according to VARD.

The handover took place at Vard Langsten in Norway on 26 June, with representatives of Toyo Construction and Vard Group attending the ceremony.

The vessel is the first Toyo Construction has ordered from VARD. The hull was built at Vard Shipyards Romania — Tulcea, with outfitting, commissioning and delivery completed on time at Vard Langsten.

The vessel is based on the VARD 9 15 design, developed for Toyo Construction’s requirements in Japan’s offshore windfarm market and for worldwide operations.

VARD said the ship’s hull is intended for Japanese natural and construction conditions, allowing it to work in shallow and deep waters for floating offshore wind power and DC power transmission projects.

The vessel is 151 metres long and 28 metres wide, with cable-carrying capacity of 9,000 tonnes. It is fitted with a high-performance crane, a large deck area, a removable cable-lay system, two offshore cranes, a four-point mooring system and a helideck.

The ship can operate as a self-propelled cable-laying vessel and can also be used for foundation work, floating offshore wind mooring work and marine resource-related projects.

The vessel has a large battery pack, shore supply connection and an energy management system designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce CO2, NOx and SOx emissions during operations and port mooring. Vard Electro supplied SeaQ power equipment and systems, including energy storage, switchboards and shore connection, as well as network, entertainment and communication systems. Vard Interiors supplied interior solutions and a green HVAC R system.

VARD chairman Alberto Maestrini said: “VARD is proud to deliver this complex and modern vessel to Toyo Construction. She is truly a product of a strong collaboration with Toyo Construction, Class NK and Vard Group with its great skills in in engineering flexibility and competences to reach full adherence to Japanese class and flag, working together as OneTeam.”

“She will be the largest purpose-built vessel for cable lay in Japan with its dual capability,” he said.

Toyo Construction is a Japanese general construction company active in civil and architectural construction in Japan and overseas. Its business includes offshore construction, working vessels, container terminals and marine airports. The company’s fiscal 2023 medium-term business plan identifies offshore wind as a growth driver.

VARD is headquartered in Norway and has about 9,000 employees, with shipbuilding facilities in Norway, Romania, Brazil and Vietnam. Its subsidiaries provide power and automation systems, deck handling equipment, accommodation solutions, design and engineering services for specialised vessels.

Fincantieri Oil & Gas S.p.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fincantieri S.p.A. of Trieste, Italy, is VARD’s majority shareholder with around 98% of the shares. Fincantieri has more than 230 years of history, more than 7,000 ships built, 18 shipyards worldwide and more than 24,000 employees.