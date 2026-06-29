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2026 June 29   15:28

shipbuilding

Cosco and Shell deepen LNG carrier ties with four-ship Jiangnan order

Cosco Shipping Energy, Shell and Jiangnan Shipyard have moved forward with a four-ship LNG carrier project after Jiangnan held a signing ceremony on 25 June for four recently contracted 175,000-cbm LNG carriers that will serve Shell on long-term charter, according to Jiangnan Shipyard.  

Shell said the cooperation between the parties had enabled the four-vessel order to be put in place. The company said the ships combine performance upgrades with lower emissions and will support a long-term, safe and efficient energy transport system.  

The four 175,000-cbm LNG carriers are Jiangnan Shipyard’s established large LNG carrier design. They will use a new-generation large twin-skeg hull form developed by the yard to improve hydrodynamic performance.  The ships will be fitted with LNG-fuelled WinGD X-DF 2.2 main engines integrating iCER and VCR technology, low methane-slip generators, optimised shaft generators and reliquefaction systems.  

Jiangnan said the package is designed to cut gas and fuel consumption while reducing carbon emissions and methane slip. The yard said the vessels are its latest generation of intelligent and flexible LNG carrier solution.  

The vessels will operate on long-term charters for Shell after delivery. Jiangnan said the project marks further cooperation across the LNG transport value chain and supports closer collaboration among China State Shipbuilding Corp, Cosco Shipping Group and Shell. 

Jiangnan Shipyard is a shipbuilding company under China State Shipbuilding Corp. Cosco Shipping Energy is a shipping company within China Cosco Shipping Group focused on energy transportation, including LNG shipping.

Shanghai Cosco Shipping LNG is part of Cosco’s LNG shipping platform.

Cosco Shipping Ship Trading is a ship trading and contracting unit within China Cosco Shipping Group.

CSSC Trading is a trading arm linked to China State Shipbuilding Corp.

Shell is an international energy company with LNG trading, shipping and energy operations.

Topics:

LNG carrier

CSSC

Shell

COSCO

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