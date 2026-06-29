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2026 June 29   15:31

accident

Petronas unit contains fire at West Lutong offshore facility

Vestigo Petroleum Sdn Bhd has contained a fire at its West Lutong Vent A facility offshore Sarawak, with no injuries and no immediate threat to nearby communities or the environment, according to PETRONAS/Vestigo Petroleum.  

The incident occurred at about 2pm on Sunday, 28 June, at the WLV-A facility. Vestigo said the cause of the fire remains under investigation and that it is working with the relevant authorities.  

Malaysia’s Fire and Rescue Department said a lightning strike hit a vent stack at an offshore oil and gas facility off Miri, triggering a brief gas line explosion. Emergency measures included closing a shut-off valve to control the situation and reduce further risk.  

Miri district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said police had not received an official report at the time but were seeking more information from the contractor operating the platform.  

“There were no injuries or personnel affected, and the incident posed no immediate threat to the surrounding communities and environment,” Vestigo said.  “Vestigo remains fully committed to the safety of its people, protecting the environment, and maintaining the integrity of its operations,” the company added.  

Vestigo Petroleum was established by Petronas Carigali in 2013 as a wholly owned subsidiary focused on development and production from small, marginal and mature fields in Malaysia and abroad.  

Petronas Carigali is the upstream operating arm of PETRONAS. PETRONAS is Malaysia’s national oil and gas company, with activities across oil and gas, petrochemicals, petroleum products and cleaner energy solutions.

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