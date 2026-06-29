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2026 June 29   15:32

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Gioia Tauro launches €5.6m Ro-Ro berth upgrade tender

Italy’s Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas has put a €5.62m ($6.4m) Ro-Ro berth upgrade at Gioia Tauro out to tender, moving to adapt the Calabrian port for newer Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax tonnage, according to the authority’s statement.  

The open tender covers the restructuring of Ro-Ro berths on section E and the construction of new berth infrastructure behind the second Ro-Ro landing. The procurement platform lists the total value of the contract at €6.74m ($7.7m).  

Project documents put the works value at €5.62m, including a tender base of €5.54m and €74,878 in non-discountable safety costs. Labour costs are listed at €720,428.  The deadline for bids is 12:00 on 7 August 2026, with offers due to be opened on 17 August.

Antonino Varone is listed as the RUP, the official responsible for the procedure.  The project targets the limits of Gioia Tauro’s existing 25-metre Ro-Ro ramps, which no longer fully meet the requirements of new-generation ships. The plan includes extending the three existing ramps to 35 metres and building a new piled berthing structure with a 35-metre ramp.  Technical documents give the new structure an expected surface area of about 1,350 square metres and a design water depth of 16 metres.

The authority has tied the work to efforts to separate and specialise Gioia Tauro’s container and automotive areas, with Ro-Ro growth connected to automotive flows handled by Automar and container-related links involving MedCenter Container Terminal.  

The Port System Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas was established on 18 June 2021 and oversees the ports of Gioia Tauro, Crotone, Corigliano Calabro, Palmi and Vibo Valentia. Gioia Tauro’s port district covers 440 hectares, excluding water areas.

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