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2026 June 30   09:34

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Asyad and CMA CGM plan $400m Sohar logistics terminal

Asyad Group and CMA CGM Group are moving ahead with a USD 400 million multipurpose logistics terminal in Sohar under a framework agreement to develop, manage and operate the Omani facility, according to CMA CGM.  

The agreement, signed during the official visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to France, gives the two groups a structure for long-term cooperation in Oman’s port and logistics sector.  

The project is aimed at expanding integrated logistics and supply-chain services at Sohar, lifting cargo-handling volumes and strengthening Omani port links with global shipping networks and international markets.

CMA CGM said the terminal is also intended to support new regional and international trade corridors and improve operational efficiency across the region.  

Asyad Group is Oman’s integrated logistics provider, with operations across more than 76 cities in 24 countries. Its maritime fleet numbers more than 100 vessels, with services to more than 90 destinations and connections to more than 200 commercial ports. The group also operates and manages ports, free zones, economic zones and large logistics infrastructure projects.  

CMA CGM Group is a France-headquartered transport and logistics group active in sea, land, air and logistics services. It is present in 177 countries and employs 160,000 people, including nearly 6,000 in Marseille. The group serves more than 420 ports with a fleet of more than 700 vessels, carried more than 24 million TEU in 2025 and holds interests in 65 terminals worldwide.

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CMA CGM

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