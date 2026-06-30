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2026 June 30   10:09

Maersk

Maersk lifts 2026 guidance as Far East demand boosts spot rates

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has pushed its 2026 earnings outlook sharply higher after stronger container demand, particularly in the Far East, and a sustained rise in spot market rates, according to Maersk.  

The group now expects underlying EBITDA of $8bn to $10bn for the full year, up from its previous forecast of $4.5bn to $7.0bn. 

Underlying EBIT is now expected at $2bn to $4bn, replacing an earlier range from a loss of $1.5bn to a profit of $1.0bn.  

Maersk also raised its free cash flow guidance to at least negative $1.5bn, compared with at least negative $3bn previously.  

The upgrade is based on expected global container market volume growth of about 4% in 2026, against Maersk’s previous forecast range of 2% to 4%.  

Maersk is scheduled to publish its full second-quarter interim results on 13 August 2026.  

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working across more than 130 countries and employing around 100,000 people. 

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