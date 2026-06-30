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2026 June 30   11:23

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MSC terminal arm to buy 49% stake in Adani’s Vizhinjam port for $1.4bn

MSC Group’s terminal arm is taking a 49% stake in Adani’s deepwater Vizhinjam container port in India, giving the Mediterranean Shipping Co affiliate a major position in one of the country’s newest transshipment hubs, according to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.  

Terminal Investment Limited will invest $1.397bn in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited through its subsidiary Mundi Limited under a definitive agreement signed on 29 June 2026.  

The deal values the port company at $2.85bn and remains subject to customary approvals, including regulatory clearances.  

APSEZ will keep a 51% stake in AVPPL, retain a majority of board seats and continue to consolidate the company as a subsidiary. The buyer is not part of the promoter group, and the transaction is not a related-party deal.  

The investment includes $539m for the 49% stake and $858m linked to completion of the port’s expansion by December 2028, representing TiL’s 49% share of construction debt and equity.  

Vizhinjam was commissioned in December 2024 after trials and currently has capacity of 1.6m TEU. APSEZ is expanding the port to 5.7m TEU by December 2028, with the second phase adding 4.1m TEU.  

The Kerala port is about 10 nautical miles from the East-West shipping route linking Europe, the Persian Gulf and the Far East.

APSEZ expects the partnership with MSC to give Vizhinjam stronger volume visibility, speed up its ramp-up, increase its share of Bangladesh cargo, support relay volumes and strengthen its East Africa trade position.  “Vizhinjam port has emerged as a premier transshipment hub and ramped up at an unprecedented pace,” APSEZ chief executive Ashwani Gupta said.  

The port handled 1.3m TEU and 615 vessels in its first year of operations, crossed 2m TEU within 18 months and welcomed its 1,000th vessel in June 2026. It has handled more than 70 ultra-large container vessels, 283 vessels over 300 metres and 98 vessels requiring drafts of more than 16 metres. 

APSEZ is an Indian port infrastructure and logistics company within Adani Group, with businesses covering ports, terminals and related transport infrastructure.

Adani Group is an Indian diversified business group active across infrastructure, logistics, energy and related sectors.

MSC Group is a privately owned transport and logistics group headquartered in Geneva. Terminal Investment Limited is MSC Group’s container terminal operating and investment arm. 

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