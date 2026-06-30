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2026 June 30   11:47

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AD Ports and IRH Global Trading to explore bunkering and alternative fuels at Khalifa Port

AD Ports Group and IRH Global Trading Ltd have signed a memorandum of understanding to assess a bunkering and alternative marine fuels push at Khalifa Port, according to AD Ports Group.  

The agreement gives the Abu Dhabi port operator and the commodities trading firm a framework to examine fuel supply services for vessels calling at Khalifa Port and the development of LNG, biofuels and methanol options.  

The companies will also look at fuel storage infrastructure, terminal facilities, and fuel sampling and testing capabilities, as Khalifa Port seeks to broaden its marine fuel offering for shipowners and operators.  

Saif Al Mazrouei, chief executive of the Ports Cluster at AD Ports Group, said: “This collaboration reflects our commitment to forging strategic alliances that create long-term, sustainable value.

By working alongside trusted partners such as IRH, we are enhancing our capabilities and supporting the development of future-ready infrastructure and services that reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global trade and logistics hub, in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”  

AD Ports Group and IRH Global Trading said the cooperation is intended to strengthen Khalifa Port’s role as a multi-purpose, deep-water port serving maritime operations. 

AD Ports Group is an Abu Dhabi-based group operating across ports, economic cities and free zones, maritime, logistics and digital services.

IRH Global Trading Ltd is a commodities trading company active across the mining and energy value chain. 

Topics:

bunkering

AD Ports

alternative fuels

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