Valenciaport posts 8% revenue rise and clears €160m credit line

Valenciaport has posted a sharper profit rise than revenue growth for 2025, with consolidated turnover of more than €163m ($185.9m) and pre-tax income of more than €43m ($49m), according to Valenciaport.

Turnover rose by more than 8% from 2024, while pre-tax income climbed 47.8% year on year after what the Port Authority of Valencia described as management efforts and cost containment.

The authority’s board also approved a financial transaction of up to €160m ($182.5m), a loan intended to finance its investment plan for 2026 to 2030.

Valenciaport has widened rail operations at the ports of Valencia and Sagunto by authorising LCR Hispánica SA to provide commercial rail shunting services and other services linked to train operations. The decision takes the number of rail service companies operating in its facilities to 11. Rail traffic through Port Authority of Valencia facilities reached 2,187 trains up to May 2026, handling 1,173,481 tonnes of cargo, a 19% increase. Container volumes by rail reached 125,352 units, up 17%.

The Port of Sagunto is also adding capacity after the board approved a non-substantial amendment to the administrative concession held by Terminal Marítima de Graneles Sagunto SL. The change allows the company to expand its area at South Pier One and North Pier Two by 3,376 square metres. The board also approved the revised valuation of land and water in the Port of Sagunto service area after the public information and stakeholder hearing process.

Valenciaport is the Spanish public port authority responsible for managing the ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandia.