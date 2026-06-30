IMO panel moves digital navigation rules closer to approval

The International Maritime Organization has moved a wide-ranging package of digital navigation and safety communications rules toward final approval after the 13th session of its navigation, communications, search and rescue sub-committee, held from 22 to 26 June 2026, according to DNV.

NCSR 13 finalised draft guidance for the introduction of next-generation Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems under the S-100 framework, clearing the way for draft MSC circulars on data distribution, global IP-based connectivity between shore-based facilities and ships, and digital route exchange.

The work follows revised ECDIS performance standards adopted in 2022 under Resolution MSC.530(106). Those standards will apply to ECDIS equipment installed on or after 1 January 2029. From 1 January 2026 to 1 January 2029, equipment may comply either with the existing standards under Resolution MSC.232(82) or with the new performance standards.

The sub-committee also agreed a stepwise transition scheme from analogue to digital VHF voice communications, while preserving analogue channels 06, 13, 16, 75 and 76, as well as channel 70 for DSC and AIS 1 and AIS 2 assignments for AIS-SART, to avoid disruption to GMDSS distress, urgency and safety communications.

The indicative timeline runs from 2025 to 2028 for development of the transition scheme, from 2028 to 2031 for the regulatory framework and standards, and from 2032 to 2045 for gradual implementation and equipment replacement.

NCSR 13 also updated the road map for NAVDAT, a digital shore-to-ship broadcasting framework for navigational warnings, meteorological forecasts, safety messages and search and rescue information on MF and HF bands. The road map has no fixed timeline and envisages gradual implementation alongside the existing NAVTEX system.

Other measures advanced at the session include draft IMO positions for the 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference, draft amendments to EPIRB performance standards to add Galileo Return Link two-way communication as an optional function, and draft performance standards for shipborne R-mode receiver equipment as a terrestrial backup positioning system if GNSS is disrupted.

The package will go to MSC 112 in December 2026. DNV cautioned that NCSR decisions remain subject to further consideration and approval by the Maritime Safety Committee.

The International Maritime Organization is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for global shipping regulation, including maritime safety, security and pollution prevention.

DNV is a Norway-headquartered independent foundation providing classification, certification, technical advisory and risk management services across maritime and other sectors.