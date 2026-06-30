CMB.TECH to book $100.5m gain from sale of Suezmax pair

CMB.TECH has locked in a $100.5m capital gain from the sale of the 2023-built Suezmax tankers Brest and Brugge, with both vessels scheduled for delivery to their new owner in the third quarter of 2026, according to CMB.TECH.

The Antwerp-based maritime group said the gain will be booked in the same quarter and is calculated against the net sale price and book values of the two tankers.

The deal takes two modern crude carriers out of CMB.TECH’s Euronav tanker division at a strong point in the Suezmax asset cycle. Each ship is listed at 156,851 dwt and was built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

CMB.TECH did not name the buyer and did not disclose the sale price. “Historically strong Suezmax valuations have created an opportunity to unlock value at an attractive point in the cycle,” chief executive Alexander Saverys said. “We will deploy those returns in line with our capital allocation strategy and invest in the continued growth of our diversified maritime group.”

CMB.TECH is a Belgian maritime company headquartered in Antwerp, with operations spanning several shipping sectors and marine technology activities.

Euronav is CMB.TECH’s crude oil tanker division.

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company within HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding operations.