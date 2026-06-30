Venezuelan port of La Guaira reopens for earthquake-relief deliveries

The Venezuelan port of La Guaira has reopened for earthquake-relief deliveries, allowing the U.S. Navy amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale to land supplies and equipment after the June 24 earthquakes, according to U.S. Southern Command.

The update points to a restricted recovery at one of Venezuela’s key maritime gateways, while stopping short of confirming any return to normal commercial cargo handling. “Port of La Guaira is now operational, and the USS Fort Lauderdale is using the port to deliver critically needed supplies and equipment to Venezuela,” SOUTHCOM stated in its June 29 update.

The statement followed an earlier update that the port had been closed by the earthquake and that about 130 U.S. Marine Corps personnel would arrive within 24 hours to help reopen it in coordination with local authorities and the U.S. Department of State.

U.S. sailors and marines from USS Fort Lauderdale had already delivered assistance supplies to La Guaira by landing craft on the morning of June 28.

The wider U.S. response also includes C-17 and C-130 cargo aircraft, MV-22 Ospreys, UH-1Y Venom helicopters and CH-47 Chinooks supporting relief and airlift operations.

Venezuela’s transport ministry stated on June 25 that national maritime terminals were functioning normally, except for La Guaira, which was being used as an emergency operations centre.

Commercial carriers have not yet returned to treating La Guaira as a normal cargo call. Hapag-Lloyd said the port was being used as an emergency operations hub and would remain unavailable for commercial cargo for the time being, with cargo diverted to Puerto Cabello.

ZIM said port operations at La Guaira were suspended, with no confirmed timeline for resumption, and that cargo in transit would be redirected to Puerto Cabello.

Inchcape Shipping Services had earlier said the port had not sustained damage and remained fully operational, while warning of disruptions to vessel support services linked to airport operations and other critical infrastructure.

U.S. Southern Command is a unified combatant command responsible for U.S. military operations across Central America, South America and the Caribbean, excluding U.S. commonwealths, territories and possessions.