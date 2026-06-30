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2026 June 30   15:23

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Bureau Veritas lines up €470m sale of oil and coal testing unit

Bureau Veritas has lined up a €470m ($536m) disposal of its oil & petrochemicals and coal testing and inspection business, entering exclusive negotiations with Triton Partners as it accelerates the LEAP | 28 shake-up of its portfolio, according to Bureau Veritas.  

The unit generated about €450m ($513m) in revenue in 2025 and operates through a global network across multiple countries, with a significant footprint of operational sites and employees.  

The business sits in Bureau Veritas’ Agri-Food & Commodities division and forms part of its “Optimize value and impact” portfolio. Bureau Veritas characterised it as slower-growing than the wider group and margin dilutive, making the sale a step toward greater exposure to higher-growth and higher-margin activities.  The disposal would take Bureau Veritas to about 20% portfolio rotation since the launch of LEAP | 28, including acquisitions already completed this year.  

Bureau Veritas expects the transaction to improve its organic growth profile, adjusted operating margin and return on capital employed, while being broadly neutral to earnings after closing.  Proceeds are due to be redeployed into higher-growth and higher-margin businesses under the LEAP | 28 plan.

The transaction remains subject to information and consultation procedures with employee representative bodies and customary conditions precedent, with completion possible by the end of the first quarter of 2027.  

Bureau Veritas is a French société anonyme providing testing, inspection and certification services across sectors including commodities, industry, infrastructure, consumer products and marine & offshore.  

Triton Partners is a partner-owned European mid-market private equity and credit platform founded in 1997, with investment activity focused on business services, industrial technology and healthcare.

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