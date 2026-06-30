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2026 June 30   15:43

shipping

ClassNK adds notation for shipbuilding carbon footprint

ClassNK has introduced what it calls the world’s first class notation for verifying the carbon footprint of ship construction, giving shipyards and owners a new tool to evidence Scope 3 emissions linked to newbuildings, according to ClassNK.  

The notation, “a-EA (CFP)”, has been added to the Japanese classification society’s Environmental Guidelines (Edition 4.2). It shows that greenhouse gas emissions generated during ship construction have been calculated and subjected to third-party verification by ClassNK.  

The abbreviation stands for Advanced Environmental Awareness: Carbon Footprint.  ClassNK is targeting a disclosure gap that has become more important as companies measure emissions across their supply chains. In shipping, emissions tied to the construction of owned vessels fall under Scope 3 Category 2, covering capital goods.  

The society noted that ship construction emissions are often calculated using emission factors or default values because detailed data on construction processes and materials can be hard to obtain. That approach may not fully capture measures such as the use of low-carbon materials or emissions cuts during the building process.  

The new notation is intended to allow shipyards to demonstrate construction-stage emissions reduction efforts backed by third-party verification. For shipowners, shipping companies and cargo owners, it is designed to support more accurate Scope 3 emissions disclosure by using verified carbon footprint data for ship construction rather than relying only on generic calculation methods.  

ClassNK’s verification is carried out in line with ISO 14067, the international standard covering requirements and guidelines for carbon footprint calculation.  

ClassNK is the operating name of Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, a classification society headquartered in Tokyo. Its work covers ship classification, statutory surveys and technical services for maritime assets and related industries.

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