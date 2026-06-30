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2026 June 30   16:44

shipping

Navig8 to add six Leonhardt & Blumberg MR tankers to IMO2 Gamma8 Pool

Navig8 is set to expand its IMO2 Gamma8 Pool to 29 vessels by 2027 as the first of six Marineline IMO2 MR tanker newbuildings from Leonhardt & Blumberg enters the fleet, according to Navig8.  

Both ships will join Navig8’s IMO2 Gamma Pool on delivery under a Time Charter & Pooling Cooperation Agreement between Navig8 and Leonhardt & Blumberg.

Hansa Guangzhou was built by Guangzhou Shipyard International and has a deadweight of 49,500 tonnes.

Hansa Guangzhou was delivered on 18 June after a naming ceremony for the first two vessels in the series. Sister vessel Hansa Genoa is scheduled for delivery in early September.  

The remaining four vessels are scheduled for delivery between October 2026 and March 2027.  

The six-ship intake will take the IMO2 Gamma8 Pool fleet to 25 vessels in 2026 and 29 vessels in 2027, adding scale and operating flexibility in the IMO2 MR tanker segment.  

Navig8 is a tanker pool and commercial management business operating in the chemical and product tanker markets.  

Leonhardt & Blumberg is a Hamburg-based shipowning company involved in the ownership and commercial deployment of merchant vessels.  

Guangzhou Shipyard International is a Chinese shipbuilding yard named in the source as the builder of Hansa Guangzhou.

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