Wison New Energies and Qair International sign floating wind deal

Wison New Energies has struck a strategic partnership with Qair International to pursue floating offshore wind projects in Europe, according to Wison New Energies.

The agreement targets advanced floating wind solutions for demanding marine environments, including the North Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

The companies plan to combine Qair’s experience in renewable energy project development, financing, construction management and operations with Wison New Energies’ integrated EPCIC and O&M capabilities.

The partners will assess potential project opportunities, seek to shorten project timelines in deep waters and support the commercialisation of floating wind solutions connected to Europe’s green energy grids.

Wison New Energies said it will continue to deepen technological innovation and international cooperation as global energy transition requirements evolve, with a focus on the development of floating offshore wind.

Wison New Energies is an energy company with capabilities covering engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning, operations and maintenance for offshore energy projects.

Qair International is a renewable energy company involved in project development, financing, construction management and operations.