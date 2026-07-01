  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Aker-linked Føn wins Baltic Power O&M contract in Poland

2026 July 1   09:51

offshore

Aker-linked Føn wins Baltic Power O&M contract in Poland

Aker-linked Føn Energy Services has secured a multi-year, multi-million-euro contract for integrated subsea operations and maintenance work at Baltic Power, Poland’s first offshore wind project to reach the construction phase, according to Føn Energy Services.  

The long-term agreement, signed by Føn Energy Services Poland, includes extension options and covers a Balance of Plant operations and maintenance programme for subsea assets at the Baltic Power offshore wind farm, including foundations and cables.  

The scope includes inspection, corrective maintenance, project management and planning, vessel chartering and management, logistics, engineering and procurement. It also covers environmental surveys to monitor marine growth and animal habits in the area.  

Føn Energy Services will use local Polish suppliers for the work. Polish companies are already part of the Baltic Power supply chain, with offshore substation topsides built in Gdańsk and Gdynia, onshore cables delivered from Bydgoszcz, and parts of the foundations supplied from Żary and Niemodlin.  

Local content for Baltic Power is expected to exceed 21% over the project’s lifetime, in line with Polish Sector Deal guidelines of 20% to 30% for phase I projects. Phase II projects are expected to reach 40% to 50%.  

Baltic Power is a joint venture between ORLEN and Northland Power. The project will have 76 turbines of 15 MW each and is expected to generate up to 4 TWh of electricity annually, equal to 3% of Poland’s current national demand.  The wind farm is located about 23 km from shore near Choczewo and Łeba, covers 130 square kilometres and is scheduled to start operations in the second half of 2026.  

Føn Energy Services is an independent service provider to the energy industry, owned by IKM, DISA International and Akastor.

Akastor is an industrial investment company within the Aker group. Baltic Power is the project company developing the offshore wind farm.

Topics:

wind farms

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:22

COSCO-led group wins Tarragona terminal concession

13:32

WinGD wins engines for 12 Dynacom VLCC newbuildings

13:13

Boxship grounds after leaving Iran-designated Hormuz route

13:12

Fincantieri signs Albania training pact for Pashaliman shipyard

12:40

Rijkswaterstaat starts Power2Tow phase for electric emergency towing vessels

12:05

Maersk keeps transit caution as European ports face delays

11:23

K Line takes delivery of second LNG carrier for PETRONAS LNG

11:20

Chinese shipbuilding boom boosts Korean engine makers

10:49

IAA PortNews: United Shipbuilding Corporation’s shipyard is nearing completion of the RV Ivan Frolov’s hull

10:43

CSSC Beihai delivers 210,000-dwt bulker to CMB.TECH

10:27

MOL and IBM Japan develop AI platform for vessel operations

2026 June 30

18:00

Wison New Energies and Qair International sign floating wind deal

17:14

UK-ETS to raise fuel costs for domestic UK shipping from July 1

16:44

Navig8 to add six Leonhardt & Blumberg MR tankers to IMO2 Gamma8 Pool

16:13

Equinor swaps Peon stake to Vår Energi in Troll-Fram portfolio deal

15:43

ClassNK adds notation for shipbuilding carbon footprint

15:23

Bureau Veritas lines up €470m sale of oil and coal testing unit

14:53

Venezuelan port of La Guaira reopens for earthquake-relief deliveries

14:45

Shell sees LNG bunker demand reaching 27m tonnes by 2035

14:13

CMB.TECH to book $100.5m gain from sale of Suezmax pair

13:42

Norsepower and CHIC deepen Rotor Sail R&D partnership

13:22

IMO panel moves digital navigation rules closer to approval

12:35

Valenciaport posts 8% revenue rise and clears €160m credit line

12:15

Port congestion ties up nearly 11% of container fleet

11:47

AD Ports and IRH Global Trading to explore bunkering and alternative fuels at Khalifa Port

11:23

MSC terminal arm to buy 49% stake in Adani’s Vizhinjam port for $1.4bn

10:30

JSI Alliance completes heavy-lift work for India's Dahej berth expansion

10:09

Maersk lifts 2026 guidance as Far East demand boosts spot rates

09:34

Asyad and CMA CGM plan $400m Sohar logistics terminal

08:59

Liner schedule reliability reaches 2026 high in May

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news