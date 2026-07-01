Aker-linked Føn wins Baltic Power O&M contract in Poland

Aker-linked Føn Energy Services has secured a multi-year, multi-million-euro contract for integrated subsea operations and maintenance work at Baltic Power, Poland’s first offshore wind project to reach the construction phase, according to Føn Energy Services.

The long-term agreement, signed by Føn Energy Services Poland, includes extension options and covers a Balance of Plant operations and maintenance programme for subsea assets at the Baltic Power offshore wind farm, including foundations and cables.

The scope includes inspection, corrective maintenance, project management and planning, vessel chartering and management, logistics, engineering and procurement. It also covers environmental surveys to monitor marine growth and animal habits in the area.

Føn Energy Services will use local Polish suppliers for the work. Polish companies are already part of the Baltic Power supply chain, with offshore substation topsides built in Gdańsk and Gdynia, onshore cables delivered from Bydgoszcz, and parts of the foundations supplied from Żary and Niemodlin.

Local content for Baltic Power is expected to exceed 21% over the project’s lifetime, in line with Polish Sector Deal guidelines of 20% to 30% for phase I projects. Phase II projects are expected to reach 40% to 50%.

Baltic Power is a joint venture between ORLEN and Northland Power. The project will have 76 turbines of 15 MW each and is expected to generate up to 4 TWh of electricity annually, equal to 3% of Poland’s current national demand. The wind farm is located about 23 km from shore near Choczewo and Łeba, covers 130 square kilometres and is scheduled to start operations in the second half of 2026.

Føn Energy Services is an independent service provider to the energy industry, owned by IKM, DISA International and Akastor.

Akastor is an industrial investment company within the Aker group. Baltic Power is the project company developing the offshore wind farm.