  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MOL and IBM Japan develop AI platform for vessel operations

2026 July 1   10:27

shipping

MOL and IBM Japan develop AI platform for vessel operations

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and IBM Japan have launched an AI-powered platform aimed at sharpening vessel operation decisions as shipping companies face more complex weather, sea-condition and security risks, according to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.  

The system, which went live on July 1, is centred on MOL’s Safety Operation Supporting Center, or SOSC, and brings together weather and sea conditions, navigation status and geopolitical developments that were previously spread across multiple sources.  

MOL said the platform is designed to help SOSC staff identify critical incidents faster, improve the quality of operational decisions and support captains and operations managers working with MOL-affiliated vessels worldwide.  

The platform was developed using SOSC’s accumulated vessel-operations expertise, AI technologies from MOL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INDIA PVT. LTD. and IBM Japan’s expertise in AI and data utilisation.

The development used the IBM Garage methodology, covering system design, development and implementation.  Its core functions include real-time integration of weather, sea-condition and vessel operation data, centralised visualisation of the operating environment around vessels under way, and a generative AI assistant that identifies and extracts vessel risks based on historical operational records and current information.  

The system also uses past accident information, response case studies and operational knowledge from the field to support wider sharing and analysis across the organisation.  

MOL said the platform will allow SOSC personnel to make more proactive and accurate decisions by combining AI-driven data analysis with the judgement of experienced captains.  The company plans to work with affiliated companies to expand the platform’s functions and broaden the range of operations it supports.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a Japanese shipping company headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo. The company is led by president and chief executive Jotaro Tamura.  

IBM Japan, Ltd. is a Japanese corporation headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo. It is led by general manager and president Akio Yamaguchi and operates as IBM’s Japanese business entity.  

Topics:

digitalisation

MOL

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:22

COSCO-led group wins Tarragona terminal concession

13:32

WinGD wins engines for 12 Dynacom VLCC newbuildings

13:13

Boxship grounds after leaving Iran-designated Hormuz route

13:12

Fincantieri signs Albania training pact for Pashaliman shipyard

12:40

Rijkswaterstaat starts Power2Tow phase for electric emergency towing vessels

12:05

Maersk keeps transit caution as European ports face delays

11:23

K Line takes delivery of second LNG carrier for PETRONAS LNG

11:20

Chinese shipbuilding boom boosts Korean engine makers

10:49

IAA PortNews: United Shipbuilding Corporation’s shipyard is nearing completion of the RV Ivan Frolov’s hull

10:43

CSSC Beihai delivers 210,000-dwt bulker to CMB.TECH

09:51

Aker-linked Føn wins Baltic Power O&M contract in Poland

2026 June 30

18:00

Wison New Energies and Qair International sign floating wind deal

17:14

UK-ETS to raise fuel costs for domestic UK shipping from July 1

16:44

Navig8 to add six Leonhardt & Blumberg MR tankers to IMO2 Gamma8 Pool

16:13

Equinor swaps Peon stake to Vår Energi in Troll-Fram portfolio deal

15:43

ClassNK adds notation for shipbuilding carbon footprint

15:23

Bureau Veritas lines up €470m sale of oil and coal testing unit

14:53

Venezuelan port of La Guaira reopens for earthquake-relief deliveries

14:45

Shell sees LNG bunker demand reaching 27m tonnes by 2035

14:13

CMB.TECH to book $100.5m gain from sale of Suezmax pair

13:42

Norsepower and CHIC deepen Rotor Sail R&D partnership

13:22

IMO panel moves digital navigation rules closer to approval

12:35

Valenciaport posts 8% revenue rise and clears €160m credit line

12:15

Port congestion ties up nearly 11% of container fleet

11:47

AD Ports and IRH Global Trading to explore bunkering and alternative fuels at Khalifa Port

11:23

MSC terminal arm to buy 49% stake in Adani’s Vizhinjam port for $1.4bn

10:30

JSI Alliance completes heavy-lift work for India's Dahej berth expansion

10:09

Maersk lifts 2026 guidance as Far East demand boosts spot rates

09:34

Asyad and CMA CGM plan $400m Sohar logistics terminal

08:59

Liner schedule reliability reaches 2026 high in May

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news