MOL and IBM Japan develop AI platform for vessel operations

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and IBM Japan have launched an AI-powered platform aimed at sharpening vessel operation decisions as shipping companies face more complex weather, sea-condition and security risks, according to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

The system, which went live on July 1, is centred on MOL’s Safety Operation Supporting Center, or SOSC, and brings together weather and sea conditions, navigation status and geopolitical developments that were previously spread across multiple sources.

MOL said the platform is designed to help SOSC staff identify critical incidents faster, improve the quality of operational decisions and support captains and operations managers working with MOL-affiliated vessels worldwide.

The platform was developed using SOSC’s accumulated vessel-operations expertise, AI technologies from MOL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INDIA PVT. LTD. and IBM Japan’s expertise in AI and data utilisation.

The development used the IBM Garage methodology, covering system design, development and implementation. Its core functions include real-time integration of weather, sea-condition and vessel operation data, centralised visualisation of the operating environment around vessels under way, and a generative AI assistant that identifies and extracts vessel risks based on historical operational records and current information.

The system also uses past accident information, response case studies and operational knowledge from the field to support wider sharing and analysis across the organisation.

MOL said the platform will allow SOSC personnel to make more proactive and accurate decisions by combining AI-driven data analysis with the judgement of experienced captains. The company plans to work with affiliated companies to expand the platform’s functions and broaden the range of operations it supports.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a Japanese shipping company headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo. The company is led by president and chief executive Jotaro Tamura.

IBM Japan, Ltd. is a Japanese corporation headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo. It is led by general manager and president Akio Yamaguchi and operates as IBM’s Japanese business entity.