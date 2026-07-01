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2026 July 1   10:43

shipbuilding

CSSC Beihai delivers 210,000-dwt bulker to CMB.TECH

CSSC Beihai Shipbuilding has handed over the 210,000-dwt bulk carrier Mineral Lietuva to Belgian shipping group CMB.TECH, taking the Chinese yard to 22 deliveries of the same bulker type for the owner, according to Qingdao Daily’s Guanhai News.  

The vessel was delivered on 29 June by Beihai Shipbuilding together with China Shipbuilding Trading Co Ltd, allowing the yard to exceed its first-half delivery target.  

Mineral Lietuva is expected to enter global bulk commodity trading, mainly carrying iron ore, coal and other cargoes on routes from Brazil and Australia to Europe and Asia.  

The vessel type has a 50-metre beam and a design speed of 14.5 knots. It is designed to meet IMO Tier III NOx requirements and the Energy Efficiency Design Index Phase III standard.  

CMB.TECH’s related BC210K-56 fleet entry lists a 2026-built Newcastlemax of 210,000 dwt, built at Qingdao Beihai and fully owned by the Belgian group. Mineral Lietuva is listed as IMO 9989546 and a Belgium-flagged bulk carrier built in 2026.  

The handover follows a five-vessel naming ceremony at Beihai in May, when four 210,000-dwt bulk carriers for CMB.TECH were named Mineral Latvija, Mineral Eesti, Mineral Magyar and Mineral Lietuva. The same ceremony also included the 319,000-dwt crude oil carrier Morini.  

CMB.TECH is an Antwerp-based maritime group with about 250 seagoing vessels across dry bulk, crude oil tankers, chemical tankers, container ships and offshore energy vessels.

Bocimar is CMB.TECH’s dry bulk division and operates around 120 bulk carriers carrying coal, iron ore, grain and minor bulks. 

CSSC Beihai Shipbuilding is a Chinese shipbuilder based in Qingdao and part of the CSSC shipbuilding network. 

Topics:

CSSC

CMB.TECH

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