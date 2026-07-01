Chinese shipbuilding boom boosts Korean engine makers

HD Hyundai Marine Engine has added another Chinese yard deal as newbuilding orders pour into China, signing a KRW 27.99975bn ($18.0m) engine contract with Wuhu Shipyard Co., Ltd. for deliveries from June 2026 to September 2028, according to HD Hyundai Marine Engine’s regulatory disclosure.

The contract deepens a run of Chinese work for South Korean engine makers whose dual-fuel technology is being pulled into China’s expanding newbuilding programme.

HD Hyundai Marine Engine previously signed a KRW 20.4bn ($13.1m) contract with Wuhu Shipyard Weihai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in March and a KRW 55.8bn ($35.8m) contract with Wuhu Shipyard in May. Its Wuhu-linked orders have now passed KRW 100bn ($64.2m).

The company disclosed 15 engine supply contracts worth KRW 672.7bn ($431.8m) in the first half of 2026, about 1.7 times its 2025 revenue of KRW 402.4bn ($258.3m). Twelve of the contracts were with Chinese shipyards, totaling KRW 499.1bn ($320.4m), equal to 80% by number and 74.2% by value.

Hanwha Engine is also benefiting from the same demand. About half of its KRW 1.2trn ($770.3m) in first-quarter new orders came from Chinese shipyards, although the company did not disclose the customers or contract values.

Global ship orders reached 33.56m compensated gross tons in the first five months of 2026, up 62% from a year earlier. Chinese shipyards secured 22.98m CGT, or 68% of the total, while South Korea won 7.08m CGT, or 21%.

“As Chinese shipyards receive more newbuilding orders, inquiries for marine engines are also increasing,” an industry official said. “Because marine engines require proven quality, delivery reliability, fuel efficiency and compliance with environmental regulations, Chinese shipyards still place greater trust in Korean suppliers for dual-fuel engines.”

The order flow is already showing in earnings. HD Hyundai Marine Engine posted first-quarter revenue of KRW 133.5bn ($85.7m) and operating profit of KRW 32.6bn ($20.9m), up 60.8% and 216.5%, respectively. Hanwha Engine reported first-quarter revenue of KRW 345.2bn ($221.6m) and operating profit of KRW 51.4bn ($33.0m), with revenue up 8.5%, operating profit up 130.3% and operating margin at 14.9%.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has also signed a KRW 627.1bn ($402.6m) agreement to supply 684 MW of power generation equipment to US-based Aperion Energy Group for AI data center power infrastructure in the US.

HD Hyundai Marine Engine is a South Korean corporation within HD Hyundai that manufactures marine engines, turbochargers, parts and service products.

Hanwha Engine is a South Korean corporation within Hanwha Group that makes large low-speed marine propulsion engines, service products and emissions-control systems.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding and heavy industry company within HD Hyundai.

Wuhu Shipyard Co., Ltd. and Wuhu Shipyard Weihai Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. are Chinese shipbuilding companies.