IAA PortNews: United Shipbuilding Corporation’s shipyard is nearing completion of the RV Ivan Frolov’s hull

The research vessel launch is scheduled for the next year

Image credit: AARI

The Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) says that the hull of the research expedition vessel Ivan Frolov is currently more than 50 percent complete with the vessel launch scheduled for 2027. The United Shipbuilding Corporation’s Admiralty Shipyards is building the Ivan Frolov for the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring of Russia (Roshydromet).

Construction of the vessel is proceeding according to the approved schedule. The shipyard has completed a key stage of contracting for the vessel’s main equipment. The shipbuilders are preparing for loading large-size equipment, and installation of the engine room foundations.

Upon commissioning scheduled for 2028, the RV Ivan Frolov will join the AARI's expedition fleet and replace the current flagship of the polar fleet, the RV Akademik Fedorov. The new vessel is expected to have a service life of at least 30 years.

Key particulars: LOA: 164.8 meters; Beam overall: 26 meters; Depth: 13.5 meters; Operational speed: 16 knots; Displacement: 25,308 tonnes; Designed draft: 8.5 meters. Crew: 70; Scientific personnel: 170; General cargo capacity: 2,500 tonnes; The RS class: Arc7. The ice class will allow the research vessel to safely navigate through 2-meter-thick ice.