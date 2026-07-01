  1. Home
  2. News
  3. K Line takes delivery of second LNG carrier for PETRONAS LNG

2026 July 1   11:23

shipbuilding

K Line takes delivery of second LNG carrier for PETRONAS LNG

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has taken delivery of a second 174,000-cbm LNG carrier tied to PETRONAS LNG Ltd, completing a two-ship handover from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China within just over a month, according to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.  

The Japanese owner said the Puteri Kedah was delivered on 30 June 2026, following the handover of sister vessel Puteri Johor on 29 May 2026. Both ships are owned by joint venture companies of K Line.  

The vessels were named at Hudong-Zhonghua on 30 April 2026 during a ceremony attended by PETRONAS LNG Ltd, the shipyard, Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co, China Merchants Energy Shipping Co, China Merchants Financial Leasing Co and K Line.  The name “Puteri” means princess in Malay.

K Line said the two newbuildings will strengthen PETRONAS LNG Ltd’s fleet and support LNG deliveries to its customers.  The LNG carriers have an overall length of about 299 metres, tank capacity of about 174,000 cubic metres, X-DF dual-fuel low-speed diesel propulsion and a service speed of 19.5 knots.  

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd is a Japanese shipping company operating under the K Line name in energy transportation, dry bulk shipping, car carriers and logistics-related businesses.  

PETRONAS LNG Ltd is a company within the PETRONAS group involved in LNG-related commercial and transportation activities.  

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co, Ltd is a Chinese shipbuilder engaged in the construction of LNG carriers and other commercial vessels. 

Topics:

LNG carrier

“K” Line

PETRONAS

Hudong Zhonghua

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:22

COSCO-led group wins Tarragona terminal concession

13:32

WinGD wins engines for 12 Dynacom VLCC newbuildings

13:13

Boxship grounds after leaving Iran-designated Hormuz route

13:12

Fincantieri signs Albania training pact for Pashaliman shipyard

12:40

Rijkswaterstaat starts Power2Tow phase for electric emergency towing vessels

12:05

Maersk keeps transit caution as European ports face delays

11:20

Chinese shipbuilding boom boosts Korean engine makers

10:49

IAA PortNews: United Shipbuilding Corporation’s shipyard is nearing completion of the RV Ivan Frolov’s hull

10:43

CSSC Beihai delivers 210,000-dwt bulker to CMB.TECH

10:27

MOL and IBM Japan develop AI platform for vessel operations

09:51

Aker-linked Føn wins Baltic Power O&M contract in Poland

2026 June 30

18:00

Wison New Energies and Qair International sign floating wind deal

17:14

UK-ETS to raise fuel costs for domestic UK shipping from July 1

16:44

Navig8 to add six Leonhardt & Blumberg MR tankers to IMO2 Gamma8 Pool

16:13

Equinor swaps Peon stake to Vår Energi in Troll-Fram portfolio deal

15:43

ClassNK adds notation for shipbuilding carbon footprint

15:23

Bureau Veritas lines up €470m sale of oil and coal testing unit

14:53

Venezuelan port of La Guaira reopens for earthquake-relief deliveries

14:45

Shell sees LNG bunker demand reaching 27m tonnes by 2035

14:13

CMB.TECH to book $100.5m gain from sale of Suezmax pair

13:42

Norsepower and CHIC deepen Rotor Sail R&D partnership

13:22

IMO panel moves digital navigation rules closer to approval

12:35

Valenciaport posts 8% revenue rise and clears €160m credit line

12:15

Port congestion ties up nearly 11% of container fleet

11:47

AD Ports and IRH Global Trading to explore bunkering and alternative fuels at Khalifa Port

11:23

MSC terminal arm to buy 49% stake in Adani’s Vizhinjam port for $1.4bn

10:30

JSI Alliance completes heavy-lift work for India's Dahej berth expansion

10:09

Maersk lifts 2026 guidance as Far East demand boosts spot rates

09:34

Asyad and CMA CGM plan $400m Sohar logistics terminal

08:59

Liner schedule reliability reaches 2026 high in May

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news