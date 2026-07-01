K Line takes delivery of second LNG carrier for PETRONAS LNG

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has taken delivery of a second 174,000-cbm LNG carrier tied to PETRONAS LNG Ltd, completing a two-ship handover from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China within just over a month, according to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.

The Japanese owner said the Puteri Kedah was delivered on 30 June 2026, following the handover of sister vessel Puteri Johor on 29 May 2026. Both ships are owned by joint venture companies of K Line.

The vessels were named at Hudong-Zhonghua on 30 April 2026 during a ceremony attended by PETRONAS LNG Ltd, the shipyard, Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co, China Merchants Energy Shipping Co, China Merchants Financial Leasing Co and K Line. The name “Puteri” means princess in Malay.

K Line said the two newbuildings will strengthen PETRONAS LNG Ltd’s fleet and support LNG deliveries to its customers. The LNG carriers have an overall length of about 299 metres, tank capacity of about 174,000 cubic metres, X-DF dual-fuel low-speed diesel propulsion and a service speed of 19.5 knots.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd is a Japanese shipping company operating under the K Line name in energy transportation, dry bulk shipping, car carriers and logistics-related businesses.

PETRONAS LNG Ltd is a company within the PETRONAS group involved in LNG-related commercial and transportation activities.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co, Ltd is a Chinese shipbuilder engaged in the construction of LNG carriers and other commercial vessels.