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2026 July 1   12:05

Maersk

Maersk keeps transit caution as European ports face delays

Maersk has warned customers to plan for port delays across Europe while it keeps Middle East transits under review, according to Maersk’s Europe Market Update for July 2026.  

The Danish group said any resumption of crossings will depend on confirmed safe conditions, risk assessments and security guidance from authorities and partners. Recent developments between the US and Iran were noted as positive, but the regional operating environment remains unpredictable.  

Maersk has also changed its ocean network to tighten links between East Mediterranean and West Mediterranean hubs, including the launch of a new Adriatic Service. The changes are aimed at improving cargo flows across the Mediterranean network, strengthening reliability and balancing volumes between key hubs.  

Summer pressure is expected to hit several Mediterranean ports, with Genoa identified as a location where productivity has traditionally come under strain. Maersk is directing customers to consider Vado Ligure as an alternative gateway, where operations are expected to be more stable.  

The update also points to fresh disruption at major northern European ports. Rotterdam suffered temporary terminal stoppages and productivity losses during a recent heatwave, cutting handling efficiency and causing short-term delays and schedule changes. Antwerp remains affected by constrained pilot availability, which is continuing to disrupt vessel movements.  

Maersk told customers moving cargo through Rotterdam and Antwerp to build additional buffer time into planning.

Yard pressure also remains high in parts of the region, with importers asked to collect units as soon as possible to ease congestion.  

A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics group with activities in ocean shipping, landside logistics, warehousing, customs services and air freight.  

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