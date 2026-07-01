Rijkswaterstaat starts Power2Tow phase for electric emergency towing vessels

Rijkswaterstaat has moved its Power2Tow project into the research and development phase, putting three consortia into a contest to design near-zero-emission emergency response towing vessels and the charging network needed to operate them in the North Sea, according to Rijkswaterstaat.

Director-General Martin Wijnen signed cooperation agreements with the consortia in Utrecht on 30 June 2026. Each group has received an assignment and funding to develop and sharpen its proposed technical solution before Rijkswaterstaat selects one consortium to deliver the scheme.

The selected groups are Kustkracht, made up of KOTUG International B.V., IHC Defence B.V. and Bluewater Energy Services B.V.; a consortium of Multraship Ocean Towage B.V., Damen Shipbuilding & Cooperation B.V. and Stillstrom A/S; and a partnership of Smit Terminals Europe B.V. and Smit Salvage B.V.

The innovation partnership covers three electric Emergency Response Towing Vessels, offshore and onshore charging infrastructure, and 25 years of operational services. The vessels are intended to recharge offshore using wind energy and help protect offshore wind farms from collisions involving ships in distress.

The vessels will operate on electric power where possible and use sustainable e-methanol during emergency towing operations.

Rijkswaterstaat will test and evaluate the proposals in the development phase before choosing a single consortium, allowing the project to move into construction and operations without a new procurement process.

Power2Tow is part of the Rijksrederij Fleet Renewal Programme, which is aimed at modernising the Dutch government fleet.

The project is being carried out with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate, the Dutch Coast Guard and the interdepartmental National Maritime Manufacturing Office, and is tied to the maritime sector agenda “No guts, no Hollands glorie!”

Rijkswaterstaat is the executive agency of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management responsible for national roads, waterways and water systems.

KOTUG International B.V. is a Dutch maritime services and towage company. IHC Defence B.V. is a Dutch legal entity active in defence and specialised vessel projects. Bluewater Energy Services B.V. is a Netherlands-based offshore energy infrastructure company.

Multraship Ocean Towage B.V. is a Dutch towage, salvage and offshore services company.

Damen Shipbuilding & Cooperation B.V. is a Dutch private company within the Damen shipbuilding group.

Stillstrom A/S is a Danish company developing offshore charging systems for vessels.

Smit Terminals Europe B.V. and Smit Salvage B.V. are Dutch legal entities active in terminal towage and salvage services.