Fincantieri signs Albania training pact for Pashaliman shipyard

Fincantieri has moved to anchor its Albanian shipbuilding push in local workforce development, signing a memorandum of understanding with KAYO and the “Pavarësia” Vocational Institute of Vlora for training in shipbuilding and naval construction at the Pashaliman shipyard, according to Fincantieri.

The agreement is tied directly to the planned relaunch and modernisation of Pashaliman, where Fincantieri and KAYO have unveiled the name of their joint venture, Fincantieri Albania.

The venture, announced last May, will lead development of the yard as a production hub for the construction and maintenance of naval units for the defence industry, with a focus on offshore patrol vessels.

The memorandum covers training modules, internships and education initiatives for students at the “Pavarësia” Vocational Institute. After a pilot phase, the partners may create a specialised track focused on shipbuilding and naval construction.

Fincantieri will support the programme with industrial and technological know-how, help define course content, train teaching staff and transfer skills needed for future local production capacity.

The programme will involve students in general mechanics, electrical engineering, thermo-hydraulics, transport services and information and communication technologies.

Training will focus on ship carpentry and hull manufacturing, mechanical and electrical systems, HVAC and air conditioning systems, ship outfitting, painting, insulation and support work for the construction and maintenance of naval units.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group active in naval vessels, cruise ships, offshore and specialised vessels, marine systems and services.

KAYO is an Albanian company controlled by the Ministry of Defence and focused on the development of strategic industrial infrastructure.

Fincantieri Albania is the joint venture created by Fincantieri and KAYO to carry out the Pashaliman shipyard project.