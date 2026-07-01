WinGD wins engines for 12 Dynacom VLCC newbuildings

WinGD has landed the main-engine order for 12 VLCC newbuildings contracted by Dynacom at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China, according to WinGD.

The Swiss marine power company will supply a WinGD 6X82-2.0 low-speed engine for each ship. The vessels will also be fitted with scrubbers and high-pressure selective catalytic reduction systems to meet current IMO emissions requirements.

The order adds to a wave of VLCC newbuilding investment as owners replace older crude tanker capacity with more efficient tonnage.

WinGD said the X82-2.0 engine has built operating experience with tanker owners and is backed by lifecycle support covering 24X7 operational assistance, WiDE remote monitoring and diagnostics, and its global service network.

WinGD is a Swiss marine power company headquartered in Winterthur. The company traces its origins to the Sulzer Diesel Engine business in 1893 and develops two-stroke low-speed engines, digital optimisation systems and lifecycle engine support.