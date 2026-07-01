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2026 July 1   14:22

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COSCO-led group wins Tarragona terminal concession

China’s COSCO Shipping Ports is set to take majority control of a new Spanish Mediterranean gateway after a consortium it leads secured approval to develop and operate a multipurpose terminal at the Port of Tarragona under a 50-year concession, according to Port Tarragona.  

The port authority’s board approved the concession for the Moll d’Andalusia terminal on 27 May, with COSCO’s Rapport Investment Ltd and PTP receiving formal notification on 28 May. The grant remains subject to the incorporation of the project company and the signing of a concession agreement with the port authority.  

The project company is expected to be owned 51% by Rapport Investment and 49% by PTP Ibérica, the Spanish unit of Argentina-based PTP Group. Rapport Investment is controlled by COSCO Shipping Ports, with COSCO Shipping Bulk also holding an interest through COSCO (H.K.) Shipping Co.  

The partners have committed about €116.8m ($133m) excluding taxes and interest to build the terminal. COSCO Shipping Ports put total project investment at about €144.6m ($165m), including applicable tax and interest.  

The concession covers 510,586.30 square metres, including 452,218.75 square metres at Moll d’Andalusia and 58,367.55 square metres at the La Boella rail-port terminal.  The terminal is planned for containers, general cargo, vehicles, Ro-Ro traffic, rail-linked cargo and cold-chain logistics. Operations are due to start at the end of 2026, with construction scheduled for 2027 and 2028. The facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2028.  

Capacity is estimated at 680,000 TEU equivalent, combining container and conventional general cargo volumes. The concession also includes a minimum operating commitment of 360,000 TEU equivalent from 2031, including at least 200,000 TEU in containers.  

The port expects about 150 direct jobs in the first phase, rising to 180 direct jobs once full capacity is reached.  

COSCO Shipping Ports is a port terminal operator and port logistics company with operations across China, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South America and Africa.  

PTP Group is a privately held logistics and port-operating group established in Uruguay in 2010, with activities mainly in South America across the Paraguay-Parana Waterway, including Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil.  

COSCO Shipping Bulk is a dry bulk shipping company within the COSCO Shipping group. COSCO (H.K.) Shipping Co is a Hong Kong-based company within the COSCO Shipping group.

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