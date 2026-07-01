Boxship grounds after leaving Iran-designated Hormuz route

A foreign container ship has run aground in the Strait of Hormuz after leaving a route designated by Iranian authorities, according to IRIB.

The cargo-carrying vessel grounded in shallow water and was unable to continue its voyage, bringing fresh scrutiny to routing controls in one of shipping’s most sensitive waterways.

The incident follows a warning issued less than a week earlier by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is possible only on routes declared by Iran. Vessels are required to coordinate transit by VHF channel 16.

The designated entry and exit route for ships transiting the strait runs south of Larak Island. Iranian authorities have linked that routing to security responsibility for vessels moving into and out of the Gulf.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. About 20m barrels per day of oil moved through the waterway in 2024, equal to roughly 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption. Around one-fifth of global LNG trade also passed through the strait.

IRIB is the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Iran’s state broadcasting organisation.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy is the naval branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.