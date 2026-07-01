China sends 16-MW floating wind platform to Lufeng oilfield cluster

China has dispatched the 16-MW Haiyou Anlan tension-leg floating offshore wind platform from Zhuhai’s Gaolan Port to the Lufeng oilfield cluster in eastern Guangdong after completing integrated assembly, according to CNOOC Engineering.

The move puts one of China’s largest floating wind projects on course for deployment at an offshore oil and gas complex, where it is designed to deliver renewable electricity through subsea cables.

The platform is more than 307 metres tall and weighs nearly 8,000 tonnes. Once in operation, it is expected to generate an average of 54m kWh a year, reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 35,000 tonnes annually and save about 15,000 cubic metres of fuel oil.

CNOOC Engineering has placed the project about 136 km offshore in around 136 metres of water, northwest of the Lufeng 14-4DPP platform.

The design uses a vertical tension-leg mooring system linked to seabed anchoring equipment by nine tendons.

CNOOC Engineering has said the system can keep the platform’s inclination within one degree under severe typhoon conditions and uses nearly 50% less steel than a conventional semi-submersible floating wind platform.

The departure advances China’s use of floating wind power to support offshore oil and gas production, but the available information confirms the move to the deployment area rather than the start of commercial operation.

CNOOC Engineering, also known as COOEC, is an offshore engineering company controlled by China National Offshore Oil Corporation. Its work covers engineering design, procurement, construction, offshore installation, commissioning and maintenance for offshore energy projects.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation is a Chinese state-owned energy group focused on offshore oil and gas exploration, development, production and related engineering services.