EU customs duty hits low-value e-commerce parcels from outside bloc

EU duty-free parcel break ends as customs burden rises for e-commerce logistics Europe has ended duty-free treatment for low-value parcels from outside the bloc, putting a new customs charge on e-commerce shipments worth up to €150 ($171) and raising the paperwork load for sellers, importers and logistics operators, according to the European Commission.

The interim regime took effect on 1 July 2026 and applies a €3 ($3.42) duty to each customs item in eligible consignments worth up to €150. The charge is based on tariff classification, not the number of units: five T-shirts draw one €3 charge, while T-shirts and a watch draw €6 ($6.84).

The seller or importer is responsible for declaring and paying the duty during customs clearance.

The measure is due to run until 1 July 2028, when the EU plans to move low-value goods to normal customs duties under its wider customs reform.

VAT rules remain separate and continue to apply to imports regardless of value.

The Commission said almost 5.9bn low-value items were shipped directly from third countries to EU consumers in 2025. EU-wide checks found more than 60% of inspected products in categories including cosmetics, toys, food supplements, personal protective equipment and electronics failed EU standards.

The change adds a new operational layer for parcel and logistics providers. UPS has told shippers that each low-value B2C parcel needs its own customs declaration and that they must identify whether a shipment is B2B or B2C. FedEx said low-value shipments will face a €3 duty per declaration line plus new product data requirements.

DHL said the rules would reshape customs clearance for cross-border e-commerce, with more detailed shipment data needed to avoid delays.

Maersk said B2B shipments will be subject to tariff duties regardless of value unless other relief applies, while private-consumer shipments will face the temporary €3 duty on each item in low-value consignments.

The data burden is set to increase again on 1 November 2026, when product identifiers become mandatory for relevant B2C shipments. UPS lists these as merchant, manufacturer and standardised product identifiers where available; FedEx has advised customers to begin adding them from 1 July to support clearance. AliExpress said product listings would show duty and VAT labels or import-charge breakdowns where applicable. Amazon said most of its EU shipments last year were fulfilled from warehouses inside the bloc and that import charges would be shown before checkout for goods shipped from outside the EU.

The European Commission is the European Union’s executive body, responsible for proposing legislation and overseeing the application of EU law.