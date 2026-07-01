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2026 July 1   15:53

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Asian carriers outperform European rivals on stronger Far East trade exposure

Asian container lines are drawing a margin advantage from heavier exposure to Far East export trades, while Europe-based rivals remain more tied to services to and from Europe where exports have been sluggish, according to Alphaliner.  

The split is clear in Alphaliner’s latest quarterly review of the top-10 carriers’ fleet deployment.

Across the total liner fleet, 25% of capacity is deployed on Far East-Europe, 16% on Asia-North America and 14% on Latin America.  

Far East-Europe is now the largest trade for eight of the top-10 carriers, up from six carriers in a comparable survey three years ago.

HMM has the heaviest exposure, with 53% of its fleet on Far East-Europe, followed by Yang Ming at 48%, Evergreen at 36%, COSCO Group at 29%, MSC and Maersk at 28% each, Hapag-Lloyd AG at 27% and CMA CGM at 23%.  

Only Ocean Network Express and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services have Asia-North America as their largest trade. ONE deploys 32% of its fleet on the transpacific, ahead of 28% on Far East-Europe and 15% on Latin America.

ZIM is the most concentrated on the route, with 52% of its fleet on Asia-North America, against 15% on Far East-Europe and 10% on Latin America.  

The European operators show a broader spread across secondary trades. MSC deploys 17% of its fleet on Latin America and 14% on Africa. Maersk has 18% on Latin America and 13% on Africa. CMA CGM has 18% on Latin America and 15% on Asia-North America.  Hapag-Lloyd AG and HMM are the only two top-10 carriers with the same three largest trades: Far East-Europe, Asia-North America and Latin America. Their weightings differ sharply, at 27%, 21% and 20% for Hapag-Lloyd, and 53%, 23% and 11% for HMM.  

Hapag-Lloyd’s profile has shifted since May 2023, when Latin America was its largest trading area with 24% of fleet deployment. The latest figures put Latin America at 20%, behind Far East-Europe and Asia-North America. 

Alphaliner is an AXSMarine liner-shipping data and market intelligence service. 

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