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2026 July 1   14:14

shipbuilding

Grimaldi takes delivery of 9,000-CEU ammonia-ready Grande Oriente

Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of its 12th ammonia-ready PCTC, the 9,000-CEU Grande Oriente, as the Naples-based shipowner adds capacity to its Asia-Europe vehicle carrier network, according to Grimaldi Group.  

The 93,145-gt vessel was built by China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu and delivered on 30 June 2026. It measures 220 metres in length and 38 metres in beam, has a cruising speed of 18 knots and can carry both electric vehicles and vehicles powered by fossil fuels.  

Grande Oriente is due to start its maiden voyage in the coming days from Taicang, China, to Portbury, United Kingdom, carrying 700 linear metres of rolling cargo and more than 6,200 cars. The ship joins sister vessels Grande Shanghai, Grande Svezia, Grande Michigan and Grande Inghilterra already in service.  

Grimaldi said the vessel’s name, meaning “Great East”, marks the group’s expansion in Far Eastern markets, where its maritime service network connects strategic markets with more than 150 ports across five continents.  

The ship has received RINA’s Ammonia Ready notation, certifying that it can be converted to operate on ammonia as a zero-carbon-emission alternative fuel. Grimaldi said Grande Oriente can cut fuel consumption by 50% compared with earlier-generation car carriers.  

The vessel has also been awarded Green Plus, Green Star 3, Comfort Vibration and Comfort Noise Port class notations. It is fitted with lithium batteries with total capacity of 5 MWh and cold ironing capability, allowing zero emissions in port where shore power is available.  

Other equipment includes 2,500 square metres of solar panels, silicon-based hull coatings, smart systems for optimising ventilation and air conditioning, an electronically controlled engine, an exhaust gas cleaning system to reduce sulphur oxide and particulate matter emissions, and selective catalytic reduction to keep nitrogen oxide emissions below Tier III levels.  

Grande Oriente also has an air lubrication system, an optimised hull design and a gate rudder. Grimaldi said the gate rudder, installed for the first time on PCTC vessels, consists of two foil-shaped blades positioned on either side of the propeller to improve propulsion efficiency and manoeuvrability.  

Grimaldi Group is an Italian shipping group headquartered in Naples and active in maritime transport and logistics services.

China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu is a Chinese shipbuilding yard named by Grimaldi as the builder of Grande Oriente.

RINA is the Italian Shipping Register and provides classification and certification services for ships and marine assets.

Topics:

RINA

Grimaldi

China Merchant

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