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2026 July 1   14:45

shipbuilding

Nord Gas Solutions lands Exmar FSRU conversion order

Nord Gas Solutions has secured a second-quarter order to supply an LNG regasification system module for Belgium-based Exmar’s FSRU conversion linked to the expansion of EemsEnergyTerminal in Eemshaven, the Netherlands, according to Nord Gas Solutions.  The system will be installed on a floating storage regasification unit being converted for the Dutch LNG import project.  

“EXMAR and EemsEnergyTerminal continue to work towards an improved LNG import solution for Europe’s energy security, and the Nord Gas Solutions regasification technology will play an important role in this. Our long partnership with Nord Gas Solutions and their unmatched experience in delivering regasification systems for FSRU conversions was a key factor in selecting Nord for this project,” Exmar chief executive Carl-Antoine Saverys said.  

Nord Gas Solutions head of sales midstream Pål Steinnes said regasification systems remain a core segment for the company.  

“Exmar is a longstanding customer, and we are delighted to have been selected again by them for this important project,” he said.  

The companies have worked together on earlier projects, mainly involving systems for newbuilding vessels.  

Nord Gas Solutions is a corporate brand formed after the acquisition of Wärtsilä Gas Solutions by Mutares SE & Co. KGaA.

Exmar is a Belgium-based company active in liquid gas transportation and floating LNG infrastructure.  

EemsEnergyTerminal is the LNG import terminal project at Eemshaven named in the FSRU conversion work.  

Topics:

FSRU

vessel conversion

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