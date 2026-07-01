ABS launches Eagle CRoute for route-based boxship lashing calculations

American Bureau of Shipping has launched Eagle CRoute, an online tool that gives container ship operators route-specific lashing-load calculations to support faster loading decisions, according to ABS.

The US classification society introduced the application on 30 June 2026 as carriers face more frequent changes to port rotations, blank sailings and stowage plans.

Eagle CRoute calculates route-based lashing reduction factors for onboard lashing force assessments, with the output tied to a vessel’s ABS lashing notation. For ships with CLP-V notation, the application calculates reduction factors for the full route. For vessels with CLP-V(PARR), it can provide split-route factors between specific ports and seasonal factors based on the time of year.

The system can also calculate short-voyage reduction factors for trips of less than 72 hours between two ports, taking weather and wave forecasts into account.

Dr Christina Wang, ABS vice president, engineering applications, said containership operators need “practical tools” to respond to changing operating conditions “without compromising safety”.

Christoph Rasewsky, ABS global container sector lead, said route splitting, seasonal adjustment and short-voyage calculation give operators a more precise way to apply lashing reduction factors.

The launch builds on ABS’ smarter-lashing work, including its CLP-V(PARR) notation for computer lashing programs that account for route splitting and seasonality factors linked to parametric roll assistance in route-planning software.

ABS was founded in 1862 and provides classification, certification and verification services for marine and offshore assets. Its work covers surveys, compliance audits, Rules development, engineering research, technical plan reviews, digital tools and assurance services for the marine and offshore sectors.