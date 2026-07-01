Eitzen orders battery-electric feeder pair at Zhejiang Dongpeng

Norwegian maritime group Eitzen has firmed up one of Europe’s highest-profile electric shortsea shipping projects, ordering two 900-TEU battery-powered container ships at China’s Zhejiang Dongpeng Shipbuilding & Repairing Co for a Hamburg-Gothenburg-Oslo service, according to Oslo Havn.

The contract was signed by Fridtjof C. Eitzen, co-founder and chief executive of Zen, and Ni Zhimin for Zhejiang Dongpeng. The first ship is scheduled for delivery in 24 months, with the second to follow three months later.

The vessels will be fitted with battery packs of more than 100 MWh and are designed for a range of 500 to 600 nautical miles. Project work puts the design at about 140 metres in length, nearly 23 metres in breadth and 6 metres in draught. Zen aims to have the first vessel in operation in 2028.

“We believe maritime transport is entering a period of structural change. Electrification is no longer a concept of the future. It is becoming commercially viable today on selected trade routes,” Fridtjof C. Eitzen said.

The order follows Norwegian state support awarded in June 2025, when Enova granted Eitzen NOK 200m ($20.2m) for two battery-electric container ships. Oslo Havn received NOK 20.6m ($2.1m) in the same funding round to build high-voltage charging infrastructure for battery-electric container ships at Yilport Oslo.

Oslo Havn plans a 6.6-kV, 7.5-MVA charging facility at Sjursøya. Port director Ingvar M. Mathisen said Eitzen’s investment decision allows the port to move beyond shore power for ships at berth and towards charging infrastructure for large battery-powered ships.

Eitzen Group is a Norwegian maritime group with roots dating back to 1883 and activities in shipping, logistics and maritime industrial operations.

Zen develops electric vessels, maritime battery systems, charging infrastructure, fleet-management systems and autonomous operations.

Oslo Havn KF is the municipal port enterprise responsible for the Port of Oslo. Enova is a Norwegian state agency supporting energy and climate technology.