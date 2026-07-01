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2026 July 1   15:03

IAA PortNews: USC’ Admiralty Shipyards launches Project ST-192 factory freezer trawler Kapitan Ipatov

This is the seventh in a series of trawlers being built for RFC under the state ‘quota-per-keel’ investment scheme

Photo by IAA PortNews

St. Petersburg based Admiralty Shipyards (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation) held today a launching ceremony for the large refrigerator trawler Kapitan Ipatov of Project ST-192, a correspondent of IAA PortNews reported from the scene. 

The vessel is the seventh in a series of ten trawlers being built for Russian Fishery Company (RFC) under the state ‘quota-per-keel’ investment program for renewal of the country’s fishing fleet.

Andrey Kostin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of USC, congratulated the shipyard's staff on completing the project.

Currently, the ST-192 Project fishing vessels are the largest domestically built trawlers currently in operation. Each vessel is designed to catch over 60,000 tonnes of pollock annually in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk and the Bering Sea. Their production capabilities allows for extensive waste-free processing of the catch directly onboard, producing frozen fish products, fishmeal, and fish oil. The project also features a high level of automation, environmental friendliness, safety, and improved working and living conditions for the crew.

After completing outfitting and sea trials, the trawler will be delivered to the customer and begin fishing in the Far East fishery basin.

Photy by IAA PortNews

The first four ST-192 Project trawlers are already in operation with the Russian Fishing Company (RFC), with the fifth vessel, Kapitan Yunak, currently undergoing fishing trials. Admiralty Shipyards also plans to launch the Alexander Buzakov (eighth serial trawler) by the end of 2026, which was named after the shipyard's former director general.

The keel laying ceremonies for the two trawlers Kapitan Ipatov and Alexander Buzakov took place at Admiralty Shipyards on February 7, 2025. Russian RPC expects to take delivery of the Kapitan Ipatov by the end of 2026, and two more ST-192-class vessels in 2027.

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