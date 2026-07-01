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2026 July 1   15:15

shipbuilding

COSCO Shipping Development orders 24 bulkers in $1.27bn leasing deal

COSCO Shipping Development has cleared a RMB 8.66bn ($1.27bn) newbuilding programme for 24 dry bulk vessels at Chinese yards, locking in a long-term leasing pipeline for a COSCO Shipping Bulk subsidiary, according to COSCO Shipping Development’s 30 June regulatory filings.  

The orderbook push covers 20 multipurpose grain carriers of 87,000 dwt and four 210,000-dwt dry bulk vessels, with deliveries due from 2029 to 2030.  

The biggest contract is for 15 87,000-dwt multipurpose grain carriers at Dalian COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry. The package is valued at RMB 4.79bn ($704m), excluding tax, with each ship priced at RMB 319m ($46.9m). The first vessel is due by 15 June 2029, with the rest to follow by the end of 2030.  

The transaction still needs shareholder approval because Dalian COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry is controlled by China COSCO Shipping Corporation, the indirect controlling shareholder of COSCO Shipping Development.  

A second batch covers nine ships at China State Shipbuilding Corporation yards for RMB 3.87bn ($569m), excluding tax. CSSC Chengxi Shipbuilding and Repair will build five 87,000-dwt multipurpose grain carriers for RMB 1.60bn ($235m).

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry will build two 210,000-dwt bulk carriers for RMB 1.06bn ($156m), while Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding will build two 210,000-dwt dry cargo ships for RMB 1.22bn ($179m).

China Shipbuilding Trading is also party to the CSSC yard contracts.  The four 210,000-dwt vessels will have methanol and ammonia fuel-reserve capability. The CSSC Chengxi ships are scheduled for delivery between September 2029 and June 2030, the Dalian Shipbuilding vessels between October 2029 and August 2030, and the Qingdao Beihai ships between November 2029 and June 2030.  

COSCO Shipping Development plans to finance about 25% of the investment with internal resources and the rest through bank loans. Payments will be made in five instalments, with the largest share due on delivery.  

All 24 ships are earmarked for long-term leasing to Wai Fung Shipping, also known as Huifeng, a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Bulk. Each lease will run for 240 months, plus or minus 120 days, from delivery. The lessee will have no obligation to buy the vessels when the leases expire.  

Expected annual rental is capped at RMB 38.61m ($5.68m) per 87,000-dwt grain carrier, RMB 59.40m ($8.74m) per 210,000-dwt Dalian Shipbuilding bulker and RMB 45.53m ($6.70m) per 210,000-dwt Qingdao Beihai dry cargo ship.  

COSCO Shipping Development is a shipping finance and industrial operations company under China COSCO Shipping Corporation.

China COSCO Shipping Corporation is a state-owned maritime transport and logistics group. Dalian COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry is a shipbuilding and marine engineering enterprise within the COSCO Shipping group.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation is a Chinese state-owned shipbuilding group.

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