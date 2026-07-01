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2026 July 1   16:25

offshore

Transocean signs $1bn-plus Equinor rig agreement for Norwegian shelf

Transocean has locked in more than $1bn of future work with Equinor after agreeing terms for three harsh-environment semisubmersible rigs on the Norwegian continental shelf, according to Transocean.  

The deal covers seven rig years and is subject to licence approvals. Transocean said the backlog figure excludes additional services.  

Equinor has framed the arrangement as a letter of intent aimed at securing drilling capacity, cutting well costs and supporting production from the Norwegian continental shelf towards 2035.  

The agreement covers the Cat D rigs Transocean Enabler, Transocean Encourage and Transocean Endurance, which were purpose-built for Equinor and designed for Norwegian winter conditions.  

Transocean Enabler is expected to start a three-year programme in the first quarter of 2028 in direct continuation of its current work. Transocean Encourage is due to begin a two-year programme in the first quarter of 2028, also in direct continuation.  

Transocean Endurance is expected to start a two-year programme in the second quarter of 2027 after mobilisation back to Norway from Australia.  Transocean put the base day rate at $399,000, with adjustment provisions that it said would lift the effective day rate above $400,000 at commencement.

Equinor said the value includes mobilisation and is calculated on a day rate below $400,000 over seven rig years.  Integrated drilling services are optional and are not included in the rate. The work scope for the rigs has not yet been allocated.  

Equinor chief procurement officer Jannicke Nilsson said the company had secured rig capacity on “competitive terms” for its production plans towards 2035.  

Rune Nedregaard, Equinor’s senior vice president for wells, said around 70% of the company’s targeted Norwegian shelf production in 2035 would come from new wells.

Transocean Ltd is a Switzerland-based offshore drilling contractor specialising in technically demanding offshore drilling, with operations focused on ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment drilling units.  

Equinor ASA is a Norwegian energy company active in exploration, production, transportation, refining and energy marketing, with the Norwegian continental shelf among its main operating areas.

Topics:

Transocean

Equinor

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