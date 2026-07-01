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2026 July 1   15:27

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Suez Canal Container Terminal signs renewable power deal for Egypt container terminal

Suez Canal Container Terminal has signed a power purchase agreement with Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority to run its Egyptian container terminal entirely on renewable electricity, according to Suez Canal Container Terminal.  

The agreement, signed at the Cabinet headquarters in Cairo on 1 July 2026, puts SCCT among the first port operators in Egypt to move to fully renewable-powered operations.  

The signing took place in the presence of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat and Walid Gamal El-Din, chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone.  

SCCT said the deal follows more than two years of coordination with SCZONE, the Ministry of Electricity represented by NREA and EgyptERA. The company said the structure could be used by other Egyptian port operators as the country expands renewable power use across ports and industrial zones.  

“The State places great importance on expanding the adoption of clean energy across various development projects. These agreements represent a successful model of integration between government entities and the private sector in delivering the State’s green transition objectives, enhancing the efficiency of ports and industrial zones, and strengthening the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy,” Madbouly said.  

Keld Mosgaard Christensen, chief executive of Suez Canal Container Terminal, called the agreement “a defining moment for SCCT and for sustainable port operations in Egypt”. 

Once in force, the agreement is expected to avoid about 30,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year by replacing fossil-based grid electricity with solar and wind power. SCCT said the reduction would equal 6% of APM Terminals’ group emissions against baseline.  The initial agreement will run for one year, with an option to renew.  

APM Terminals is targeting 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2040. The company said about 62% of its global electricity consumption already comes from renewable power.  

Suez Canal Container Terminal is a container terminal operator in Egypt and forms part of APM Terminals.

APM Terminals is a port and terminal operating company. 

Topics:

Suez Canal

APM Terminals

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