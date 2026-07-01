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2026 July 1   17:18

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IMO MASS Code takes effect as autonomous shipping framework moves toward mandatory rules

IMO’s safety code for maritime autonomous surface ships took effect on 1 July 2026, starting a test phase that could lead to mandatory rules for unmanned commercial cargo vessels, according to Gardiner Roberts LLP.  

The MASS Code, adopted in May 2026 as MSC 111/5/3, is non-mandatory but is intended to become compulsory under the Safety of Life at Sea Convention as early as 2030, with entry into force expected on 1 January 2032.  

It applies to cargo ships and covers four degrees of automation: automated processes with seafarers on board; remotely controlled ships with seafarers able to take control; remotely controlled ships without seafarers; and fully autonomous ships whose operating system makes independent decisions.  

The goal-based, technology-neutral framework covers risk assessment, approvals, system design, safe operations, manning, training, watchkeeping, navigation, connectivity, remote operations, fire protection, maritime security, search and rescue, cargo carriage and machinery. It also requires a self-navigation system to “continuously monitor all information necessary for safe navigation”.  

The master retains overall responsibility at all times, even when not on board. IMO is expected to collect operational data for three years before drafting of a mandatory MASS Code starts in 2028, with adoption targeted by July 2030.  

Canada has had an oversight policy for small MASS since 1 February 2022. It applies to degree 3 and degree 4 vessels with no crew or passengers of not more than 12 metres in length or not more than 15 gross tonnage.  

Authorised representatives must prepare a risk assessment and apply to the Marine Technical Review Board before operation. Pleasure craft of not more than 2 metres in length and not more than 100 kg in gross weight are exempt if they meet the policy’s conditions.  

Canada also has a Tier 1 policy on autonomous navigation systems, covering risk analysis, regulatory compliance, manning, personnel qualifications, “human element” goals, infrastructure and cyber risk.  

The code does not resolve liability. Existing collision, grounding, pollution and cargo rules rely on human decisions by the master and crew, leaving open how courts, flag states and coastal states will allocate fault when navigation is automated.  

Owners preparing to use MASS will need to review charterparties and bills of lading, involve insurers, manage cybersecurity, seek flag-state engagement and preserve logs, sensor data and decision records.  

The International Maritime Organization is a UN agency responsible for shipping safety, security and environmental standards.

Transport Canada is Canada’s federal transport department, including for marine safety and security. 

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