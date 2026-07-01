DP World opens Egypt’s first integrated logistics distribution centre at Sokhna

DP World has opened Egypt’s first fully integrated Logistics Distribution Centre at Sokhna Logistics Park, giving shippers a single hub to feed Egypt, regional markets and re-export trades, according to DP World.

The Dubai-based group launched the facility in Cairo on 1 July 2026 in the presence of Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, senior government officials and international company representatives.

The event also marked the first visit to Egypt by Essa Kazim since he recently became chairman of DP World.

The company signed agreements with the first three global customers for the centre, which combines international freight forwarding, port services at Sokhna Port, warehousing, inventory management, order fulfilment, customs facilitation, transport coordination and value-added services including assembly, packaging, repackaging, labelling and product customisation.

The LDC is located next to Sokhna Port inside the Suez Canal Economic Zone. DP World said the model allows companies to keep ownership of inventory until final distribution while serving local, regional and international markets from one site.

“The launch of the project marks a new chapter in our long-standing partnership with this dynamic market. Egypt has been one of our most important investment destinations in the region, and today we reaffirm our confidence in its potential to become a global hub for trade, industry and logistics,” Kazim said. “Egypt’s first Logistics Distribution Centre reflects our vision of creating an integrated ecosystem that connects ports, logistics and supply chain solutions, enabling businesses to access local, regional and international markets more efficiently. We look forward to expanding our investments in support of the Egyptian government’s vision while strengthening the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy and attracting further investment,” he added.

The first customers include a Kenya-based tea exporter serving Africa, the Middle East and Europe. The company handles about 1,000 TEUs a year into Egypt and will use the facility as a regional inventory hub.

A consumer goods distributor will use the LDC to support operations across eight markets in Saudi Arabia, the Levant and the Horn of Africa, backed by a dedicated temperature-controlled facility at Sokhna Logistics Park.

A German multinational company specialising in fibre-optic cables and digital infrastructure will use the centre to strengthen distribution and re-export across Egypt, North Africa and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Mohammad Shihab, executive vice president for Egypt and Levant at DP World, said: “The launch of the LDC at Sokhna Logistics Park strengthens Egypt’s trade and logistics capabilities by enabling businesses to position inventory closer to customers and serve multiple markets from a single regional hub. The integrated model improves efficiency and flexibility while reinforcing Egypt’s role as a strategic gateway connecting Asia, Africa and Europe.”

DP World has invested more than $1.4bn in integrated logistics infrastructure in Egypt, including the expansion and modernisation of Sokhna Port, the development of Sokhna Logistics Park and a cold chain facility now under development.

DP World is a Dubai-headquartered logistics company operating port, marine services, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain businesses across international markets.