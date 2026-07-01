Vallourec lands line pipe contract for Azule Energy’s $5.1bn Angola deepwater project

Vallourec has secured a major line pipe contract from Azule Energy for the Greater PAJ offshore development in Angola, putting the French tubulars supplier into the main contractor group for the $5.1bn deepwater project, according to a regulated statement from Vallourec.

The award covers more than 26,000 tons of seamless carbon steel line pipe, equal to about 210 km of pipeline. Deliveries are due to run from July 2027 to December 2027.

Vallourec’s scope includes production lines, service lines, water injection lines and gas export lines. The company said the package will use heavy thermal insulation coating and a Glass Syntactic Polypropylene insulation system reaching up to 120 mm.

Greater PAJ lies about 200 km offshore Angola in water depths of 1,500 metres to 2,000 metres. The development covers the Palas, Astraea, Juno, Dione and Urano fields across Blocks 31 and 31/21.

Philippe Guillemot, Vallourec’s chairman and chief executive, called the award “a strong recognition of Vallourec’s unique expertise” in complex offshore line pipe projects and advanced thermal insulation.

The project was approved on 22 June by Angola’s National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels, Azule Energy, Sonangol E&P and Equinor. Greater PAJ is Angola’s first integrated cross-block development.

The project is tied to estimated oil reserves of 252m barrels, including about 143m barrels in Block 31 and 108m barrels in Block 31/21. First oil is expected in the first half of 2029.

The development plan includes 17 wells — 10 oil producers and seven water injectors — tied back to a new FPSO with capacity of 95,000 barrels of oil per day and gas export capacity of 70m standard cubic feet per day.

Gas will be exported to the Angola LNG plant through a new line connected to the existing Block 31 gas export network.

The main contract package also includes an FPSO from CIMC Raffles, subsea production systems from Baker Hughes, umbilicals from OneSubsea, risers and flowlines from TechnipFMC, and transportation and installation work from Saipem.

Saipem’s transportation and installation contract is worth $1bn and will run for about 40 months.

TechnipFMC’s flexible pipe contract is in its “significant” category, which the company defines as $75m to $250m. Baker Hughes will supply subsea production systems, including deepwater horizontal tree systems, with delivery expected to begin in 2027.

Block 31 is operated by Azule Energy Exploration (Angola) Limited with 26.67%, with Sonangol Exploração & Produção holding 45%, SSI Thirty-One Limited 15% and Equinor Angola Block 31 AS 13.33%.

Block 31/21 is operated by Azule Energy Angola B.V. with 50%, alongside Equinor Angola Block 31/21 AS with 50%.

Vallourec supplies tubular products and services for energy and industrial customers.

Azule Energy is a 50:50 independent joint venture between bp and Eni in Angola. ANPG is Angola’s national upstream oil and gas authority.

Sonangol Exploração & Produção is the exploration and production arm of Angola’s state oil company.

Equinor Angola Block 31 AS and Equinor Angola Block 31/21 AS are Equinor entities participating in the two blocks.