Bureau Veritas and Shenzhen Port Group sign green shipping corridor pact

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Port Group to develop green shipping corridors and strengthen Shenzhen’s role as a maritime green hub, according to Bureau Veritas.

The agreement was signed in Shenzhen on 29 June after talks between the two sides on closer cooperation in green shipping corridors and related business areas.

The partners will combine resources to develop green shipping projects designed to be replicated and scaled. Bureau Veritas will provide technical support to Shenzhen Port Group and other industry players as they respond to changing maritime rules and turn emerging international requirements into practical measures.

The cooperation also covers testing, inspection and certification across the green fuel chain, from renewable energy production to bunkering infrastructure for marine fuels. Bureau Veritas will draw on its experience in domestic green fuel projects.

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore is the marine and offshore division of Bureau Veritas, with activities in ship classification and technical assurance for marine and offshore assets.

Shenzhen Port Group is a port group based in Shenzhen, China, with operations linked to port management and maritime logistics within the Shenzhen port system.