  1. Home
  2. News
  3. HD KSOE wins $575.3m FSRU and LNG carrier order

2026 July 1   15:56

shipbuilding

HD KSOE wins $575.3m FSRU and LNG carrier order

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has landed two LNG-related newbuilding contracts worth a combined ₩885bn ($575.3m), adding one floating storage and regasification unit and one LNG carrier to its 2026 order haul, according to official disclosure filings.  

The FSRU contract is worth ₩492.8bn ($320.3m) and covers a vessel for an Asian shipowner. The contract period runs from 30 June 2026 to 31 May 2029.  The LNG carrier contract is worth ₩392.2bn ($254.9m) and covers a vessel for an Oceania-based shipowner. The contract period runs from 30 June 2026 to 31 January 2029.  Both vessels will be built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and are scheduled for delivery by the first half of 2029.  

The latest contracts lift HD KSOE’s order intake this year to 133 vessels worth $15.72bn, or about ₩24.5trn, equal to 67.4% of its annual target of $23.31bn, or about ₩36.3trn.  The tally includes 17 LNG carriers, 28 container ships, 40 LPG, ammonia and liquefied carbon dioxide carriers, 11 crude oil tankers, 33 petrochemical product carriers, two PCTCs and two other vessels.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has now secured contracts for 14 FSRUs, including the latest order. In 2014, it delivered the 170,000-cbm LNG-FSRU Independence for Norway’s Hoegh LNG.  

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is the shipbuilding and offshore engineering holding company of HD Hyundai.

Topics:

LNG carrier

FSRU

HD Hyundai

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Vallourec lands line pipe contract for Azule Energy’s $5.1bn Angola deepwater project

17:18

IMO MASS Code takes effect as autonomous shipping framework moves toward mandatory rules

16:45

Bureau Veritas and Shenzhen Port Group sign green shipping corridor pact

16:25

Transocean signs $1bn-plus Equinor rig agreement for Norwegian shelf

16:14

IAA PortNews: Karakurt-class corvette Shtorm takes to the water at USC’ Amur Shipyard

15:53

Asian carriers outperform European rivals on stronger Far East trade exposure

15:35

DP World opens Egypt’s first integrated logistics distribution centre at Sokhna

15:27

Suez Canal Container Terminal signs renewable power deal for Egypt container terminal

15:15

COSCO Shipping Development orders 24 bulkers in $1.27bn leasing deal

15:03

EU customs duty hits low-value e-commerce parcels from outside bloc

15:03

IAA PortNews: USC’ Admiralty Shipyards launches Project ST-192 factory freezer trawler Kapitan Ipatov

14:52

Eitzen orders battery-electric feeder pair at Zhejiang Dongpeng

14:50

ABS launches Eagle CRoute for route-based boxship lashing calculations

14:45

Nord Gas Solutions lands Exmar FSRU conversion order

14:43

China sends 16-MW floating wind platform to Lufeng oilfield cluster

14:22

COSCO-led group wins Tarragona terminal concession

14:14

Grimaldi takes delivery of 9,000-CEU ammonia-ready Grande Oriente

13:32

WinGD wins engines for 12 Dynacom VLCC newbuildings

13:13

Boxship grounds after leaving Iran-designated Hormuz route

13:12

Fincantieri signs Albania training pact for Pashaliman shipyard

12:40

Rijkswaterstaat starts Power2Tow phase for electric emergency towing vessels

12:05

Maersk keeps transit caution as European ports face delays

11:23

K Line takes delivery of second LNG carrier for PETRONAS LNG

11:20

Chinese shipbuilding boom boosts Korean engine makers

10:49

IAA PortNews: United Shipbuilding Corporation’s shipyard is nearing completion of the RV Ivan Frolov’s hull

10:43

CSSC Beihai delivers 210,000-dwt bulker to CMB.TECH

10:27

MOL and IBM Japan develop AI platform for vessel operations

09:51

Aker-linked Føn wins Baltic Power O&M contract in Poland

2026 June 30

18:00

Wison New Energies and Qair International sign floating wind deal

17:14

UK-ETS to raise fuel costs for domestic UK shipping from July 1

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news