HD KSOE wins $575.3m FSRU and LNG carrier order

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has landed two LNG-related newbuilding contracts worth a combined ₩885bn ($575.3m), adding one floating storage and regasification unit and one LNG carrier to its 2026 order haul, according to official disclosure filings.

The FSRU contract is worth ₩492.8bn ($320.3m) and covers a vessel for an Asian shipowner. The contract period runs from 30 June 2026 to 31 May 2029. The LNG carrier contract is worth ₩392.2bn ($254.9m) and covers a vessel for an Oceania-based shipowner. The contract period runs from 30 June 2026 to 31 January 2029. Both vessels will be built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and are scheduled for delivery by the first half of 2029.

The latest contracts lift HD KSOE’s order intake this year to 133 vessels worth $15.72bn, or about ₩24.5trn, equal to 67.4% of its annual target of $23.31bn, or about ₩36.3trn. The tally includes 17 LNG carriers, 28 container ships, 40 LPG, ammonia and liquefied carbon dioxide carriers, 11 crude oil tankers, 33 petrochemical product carriers, two PCTCs and two other vessels.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has now secured contracts for 14 FSRUs, including the latest order. In 2014, it delivered the 170,000-cbm LNG-FSRU Independence for Norway’s Hoegh LNG.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is the shipbuilding and offshore engineering holding company of HD Hyundai.