IAA PortNews: Karakurt-class corvette Shtorm takes to the water at USC’ Amur Shipyard

This is the third in a series of small missile ships designed by Almaz Design Bureau and being built at Amur Shipyard

Photo credit: United Shipbuilding Corporation

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) says that its Amur Shipyard (ASZ) celebrating its 90th anniversary, hosted today an official launching ceremony for the third ship in a series of Karakurt-class small missile ships. The Project 22800 was developed by USC’ Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau.

The keel of the third serial corvette was laid six years ago, USC said.

The ceremony was attended by Dmitry Demeshin, Khabarovsk Krai Governor, Admiral Viktor Liina, Commander-in-Chief of the Red Banner Pacific Fleet, representatives of the Russian Navy General Command, Vyacheslav Gospodinov, Director of USC State Defense Order Department, Mikhail Borovsky, Director General of ASZ, and the shipyard employees and veterans.

It is noted that the Project 22800 corvettes purpose is to conduct combat operations in the littoral zones and participate in peacetime missions.

The IAA PortNews has reported earlier that Amur Shipyard is now building a series of Project 22800 small missile ships, including Rzhev, Udomlya, Shtorm, and Uragan. The launching ceremony for the first two corvettes of Karakurt class took place on September 27, 2023. According to the contract with the Russian Navy, the delivery of all four ships in the series is scheduled for the end of 2026.

General characteristics: LOA: 67 meters; Beam: 11 meters; Draft: 4 meters; Main propulsion system: diesel-electric; Maximum speed: 30 knots; Cruising range: 2,500 miles; Endurance: 15 days. The ships armament includes Kalibr and Oniks anti-ship cruise missiles, the AK-176 76.2 mm dual-purpose naval gun, and also the Igla MANPADS and the Pantsir-M CIWS.