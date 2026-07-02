CMA CGM to buy FedEx Supply Chain for $1.4bn

CMA CGM Group has struck a deal to acquire FedEx Supply Chain from FedEx Corp at an enterprise value of $1.4bn, in a transaction expected to close in 2026 and reshape CEVA Logistics’ North American contract logistics business, according to CMA CGM Group.

The acquisition would nearly triple CEVA’s North American contract logistics operations, adding FedEx Supply Chain’s assets and nearly 10,000 team members. The enlarged business would operate about 150 warehouses and take CEVA’s North American presence to 20,000 people across more than 240 locations.

The deal extends CMA CGM’s more than 25-year investment in the US supply chain and strengthens its push into end-to-end logistics.

CMA CGM and FedEx also expect to sign multi-year commercial agreements covering ocean and air freight. Under those arrangements, CMA CGM would become a preferred ocean carrier for FedEx on a non-exclusive basis.

The companies also plan to cooperate on selected air cargo capacity to support higher aircraft utilisation and more flexible long-haul capacity. The air cargo and ocean freight agreements are expected to begin in phases between now and 2028.

Closing is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

CMA CGM Group is a French société anonyme with activities in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.

CEVA Logistics is a CMA CGM subsidiary focused on contract logistics, freight management and transport management.

FedEx Corp is a US corporation whose operating companies provide transportation, logistics and business services. FedEx Supply Chain is FedEx’s contract logistics subsidiary.