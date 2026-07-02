DEME orders 22,000-cbm hopper dredger for 2029 delivery

DEME is investing between €150m and €300m ($171m to $341m) in a new 22,000-cbm trailing suction hopper dredger to sharpen its cost position in large-scale dredging and land reclamation work, according to DEME.

The Belgian marine contractor said the new TSHD will have a structurally lower cost per dredged cubic metre and lower greenhouse gas intensity than existing vessels in the same segment. Delivery is scheduled for 2029.

The shallow-draft vessel is being designed for capital and maintenance dredging, land reclamation, major port development projects and offshore seabed preparation.

Christopher Iwens, managing director dredging at DEME, said: “The introduction of this next-generation trailing suction hopper dredger represents a strategic investment in the advancement of our dredging fleet. By integrating material productivity gains with significantly improved fuel efficiency and ensuring adaptability for future fuels and automation, DEME is reinforcing its competitive position while preparing its operations for long-term sustainability.”

The vessel will be fitted with a new power plant and propulsion system, a hydrodynamically optimised hull, more efficient dredging technology and a high level of automation. Its design also allows for a future transition to green methanol and the integration of enhanced autonomous dredging features.

The main structure will be built in China, with outfitting and final completion in Singapore under DEME’s supervision and in line with European maritime standards.

DEME Group is a Belgium-based marine engineering and contracting group active in offshore energy, dredging and marine infrastructure, environmental remediation and concession activities linked to offshore wind, marine infrastructure, green hydrogen and deep-sea mineral harvesting. DEME operates more than 50 dredging vessels. The group has about 6,000 employees and posted turnover of €4.2bn and EBITDA of €931m in 2025.