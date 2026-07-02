MacGregor books offshore crane upgrade orders in first-half intake

MacGregor has booked a substantial volume of Offshore Load Handling service contracts in the first half of 2026, with the orders included in its first- and second-quarter order intake, according to MacGregor.

The contracts cover modernisation and upgrade work for offshore load-handling equipment on vessels already in operation, led by specialised engineering, major upgrades and modernisations aimed at improving fleet performance.

The most significant scope includes a full rebuild of a customer’s crane control systems, replacing obsolete components with technology used on MacGregor’s latest newbuilding cranes.

The asset will also receive a new operator cabin with an advanced human-machine interface and upgraded operating functions.

MacGregor said its execution of similar work in the past was a decisive factor in the owner returning for the latest project.

“Securing these contracts is a testament to our commitment to next-generation offshore technology,” said Tomas Hakala, SVP, Global Services at MacGregor. “We see a clear market trend where safety and precision are prioritised higher than ever and we remain the partner of choice for these complex requirements.”

MacGregor said its modernisation work allows vessel owners to reconfigure existing cranes for new tenders and emerging markets, supporting higher asset utilisation without waiting for new equipment.

MacGregor is a maritime and offshore cargo and load-handling equipment and services company. Its portfolio covers equipment, service, spare parts, upgrades and modernisation for merchant shipping, offshore, naval and port operations. In 2025, MacGregor’s sales totalled approximately EUR 830m ($945m), and the company employed about 2,000 people in 30 countries.